NLA announces completion of licensing regime for private lotto operators

Sammi Awuku is Director-General of the NLA

• NLA to clamp down on unlicensed lotto operators

• The previous deadline was communicated for Friday, October 29 2021



• The licensing regime to span from 2021 and 2022



The National Lottery Authority has announced the completion of its licensing regime of all Operators of Private Lotto (OPL).

A statement issued by the Authority said the regime will span the period between 2021 and 2022 licensing year in accordance with the previously communicated deadline of Friday, October 29, 2021.



“Effective 1st November, 2021, NLA in collaboration with the security services will undertake exercises to arrest and prosecute all unlicensed lotto operators.” the statement read in part.



The NLA said the collaboration with the security services, will clamp down on all unlicensed lottery operators to sanitize the lotto industry.