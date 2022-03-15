NLA begins instant payments to small amount winners

Sammi Awuku is Director-General of the NLA

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has announced it has commenced making payment to small amount winners of live lottery draws.



According to the Authority, this means persons who earn GH¢1,200 or less can redeem their wins instantly following live lottery draws after they dial a code advertised on the NLA’s website.

A statement issued by the Authority on March 10, 2022 explained, “This forms part of efforts by the authority to enhance the playing experience for its patrons while reducing the wait period for payment of win amounts.



To further boost the payment of wins, the National Lottery Authority will set up Prize Payment Centres at its head office and all its regional and district offices nationwide for the payment of wins by the end of March,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the NLA disclosed it has made outstanding payments of wins to a tune of GH¢10.5 million between December 2021 and March 2022. It added that it will soon clear all outstanding arrears by March 30 this year.



“NLA would like to thank its cherished patrons and stakeholders for keeping faith with the Authority. The Authority remains committed to its mandate to create moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games and to generate revenue for national development,” the lottery regulator assured.