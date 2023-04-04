1
Menu
Business

NLA pledges to settle outstanding debt of GH¢15 million to winners

Sammi Awuku Sammi Awuku Sammi Awuku Sammi Awuku Sammi Awuku is Director-General of the NLA

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The regulator for lottery activities has given the assurance that it will pay its debt owed to lotto winners across the country.

According to Director of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku said it owes lottery winners about GH¢15 million in outstanding payments adding that the debt will be gradually be paid.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing on April 3, 2023, the NLA boss however explained the debt was inherited amid other challenges that were impacting its operations and revenue.

“When the President posted me and my deputy to the NLA, we had some challenges. We met a rising debt of over GH¢15 million of unpaid wins upon assumption of office.

As of now, we have cleared a greater part of the debt, and we continue to make efforts together with my very competent management team to clear the outstanding debts”, he assured.

As part of efforts to stabilize the operations and boost the revenue of the NLA, Sammi Awuku said some measures have been put in place to sustain the lottery regulator.

He noted that the implementation of the Instant Pay short code which enables players to instantly redeem wins of up to GH¢1,200 after the draw.

This measure, he pointed out has thus far helped ease the burden of claiming wins.









MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha