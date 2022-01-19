NLA raises GH¢6 million from swoop on lotto operators in 6 weeks

Sammi Awuku is the NLA boss

If you stake lotto from lotto operators in your community, you might just have to be on the lookout because the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) is on a mission to sanitise the system.

This, according to its Director General, Sammi Awuku, is due to the fact that about 70% of these operators have been shortchanging the state, reports adomonline.com.



He explained that with this situation, all the monies that are gotten from the operations of these people go directly into their own pockets.



“70 percent of the people who make money from our lottery do not pay anything to the state. And that is why I want to be remembered for turning this situation around,” he said.



Already, the NLA has been able to raise GH¢6 million after six weeks of the exercise.



Sammi Awuku added that the intention of the NLA is to ensure that lotto operators are more accountable in their operations, while paying the right taxes to the government.

The Authority recently completed a licensing regime as part of measures to streamline the activities of operators in the sector.



The NLA boss added that the swoops have been welcomed by some of their operators.



“Some legal lotto operations are happy with the swoops because it is helping their business,” he stated.



“If we are able to sanitise the system, we should be able to leave a better legacy,” he said.