NLC inaugurates Audit Committee

The newly elected committee

Source: Eyram Tottimeh, ISD

The National Labour Commission has inaugurated a five-member Audit Committee in accordance with Section 86 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (921).

The Act enjoins all state entities in the public sector to establish an Audit Committee.



The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, administered the Oaths of Office and Secrecy respectively to the members of the committee.



He urged them to bring their professional expertise to bear on their new roles and work with the Management in the performance of their legitimate duties.

The Chairman of the National Labour Commission, Justice Kwabena Asuman Adu, said the work of the Committee was very vital to the Commission’s financial management processes as it guards the Commission against any form of financial impropriety.



Mr. Eric S. Norgbey, Chairman of the newly inaugurated Committee, assured that members would work diligently to protect the Commission's purse.



The other members of the Audit Committee are Mr. Richard Asante, Ms. Edith Pinamang from the Internal Audit Agency, and Messrs Francis K. Davoh and Isaac Sackey, members of the National Labour Commission.