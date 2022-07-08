0
NPA boss inspects work on Quantum Terminal LPG bottling plant

Dr Mustapha Abdul Hamid, The Chief Executive Of The NPA Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority

Fri, 8 Jul 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has inspected works on the construction of a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling processing plant at Tema in the Greater Accra Region as part of the rollout of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

The CEO on Thursday July 7, 2022, was accompanied by his deputies and other officials of the National Petroleum Authority to pay a working visit to the Quantum Terminals Group Tema Oil Facility as part of their familiarization tour.

The team inspected ongoing works at the terminal including the construction of an ultramodern Liquified Petroleum Gas bottling plant.

The Executive Director of Quantum Terminals Mr. Emmmanuel Egyei-Mensah for his part commended the NPA for the support over the years and hoped that the two entities could do more together for the betterment of the country as a whole.

