NPA boss named among top public sector leaders in Africa

Mustapha Abdul Hamid ..png Chief Executive of the NPA , Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, (NPA) Dr. Mustapha Hamid, has been named among the top 50 public sector leaders on the African continent.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid got the coveted award on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the third edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA) ceremony.

The award night celebrated and recognized outstanding state-owned organizations, public sector agencies, ministries, and leaders demonstrating excellence in leadership, policy innovations, service delivery, inspiring innovations, and individuals raising the benchmark of excellence that led to socio-economic growth across Africa.

This year’s awards ceremony was held in Accra and saw 50 CEOs from the public sector across the continent being honored.

The NPA Boss was grateful to the organizers and promised to even play a more pivotal role in positioning the Authority as a trailblazer in the downstream sector.

Source: classfmonline.com
