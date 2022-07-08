NPA engages petroleum consumers in Upper East Region

Staff of NPA engaging members of the general public

The National Petroleum Authority has held a series of engagements with residents of the Upper East Region to sensitize them on the safe use of petroleum products.

The exercise which was led by the Finance Expenditure, Communications, and Protocol Departments of the NPA saw the team visiting various towns, groups, and unions in the region to create awareness about how to safely use petroleum products.



Addressing a gathering of commercial drivers in Navrongo, the Head of Consumer Service at NPA, Eunice Badu Nyarko outlined some safety measures when it comes to the use of petroleum products.



She urged the drivers to adopt and practice the measures at their respective places to guarantee their safety as well as passengers.



Eunie Badu Nyarko shed light on the rights and duties of consumers and encouraged them to report to the NPA in the event that any fuel station fails to adhere to the safety measures.



She expressed that providing the NPA with the needed information will enable it investigate and bring the culprits to book.



“Issues of suspected adulteration and suspected cheating at the filling stations were encouraged to task fuel attendant to make provisions of 10litre can when in doubt, should be brought to the attention of the authority on time to conduct investigations quickly into it,” she stressed.

The team also enumerated some activities of authority and offered education on the mandate and responsibilities of the NPA to the consumers.



It also demonstrated the proper use of petroleum products and affirmed the authority’s commitment to ensuring best practices in the downstream petroleum industry.



The Upper East Regional Manager of the NPA, Osman Mahama, for his part, encouraged consumers to call on him anytime they had any petroleum-related issues in the region.



The team also visited commercial drivers and market women and market Queens in Paga, Sandema, and Navrongo.



Chairmen of various GPRTU Taxi stations were pleased to receive the team, Alhaji Rauf Afariye of Sandema No1 VIP drivers’ union and Mohammed Adaliyem of Paga Navrongo Bolgatanga highway played the intermediary role and distributed NPA branded paraphernalia’s such as T-shirt, caps, fact brochures and pastries.



