NPA explains varying prices of fuel products in Ghana

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has offered some education on the reasons why there are varying levels of fuel prices being sold by Oil Marketing Companies in the country.



According to the Communications Manager of the petroleum regulator, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus said, “We have never operated a perfect price margin on the market and this is because oil marketers bring in the fuel from different places.”



“For example, there are different petroleum hubs across the world where an Oil Marketing Company or Bulk Oil Distributor will get their products and this depends on the forex rate for purchase, transportation of fuel products and all these could result in the ultimate price build-up varying from that of others”

Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s, The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Akwei, Abdul-Kudus added these factors results in the pricing unit at the NPA to demand from the OMCs and BDCs to furnish them with the cost incurred in bringing fuel products into the country with the aim of selling to the ultimate consumer.



‘’The NPA’s pricing unit will then put the taxes, levies and margins on the fuel products for us to arrive at the pricing. For the indicative prices, the OMCs and BDCs will now give the price bracket of sale and we [NPA] will ensure they [OMCs and BDCs] will not sell the fuel products beyond the agreed bracket.”



The NPA Communications Manager however said although OMCs and BDCs are at liberty to sell fuel products, the NPA remains steadfast in its mandate to ensure consumers do not pay more than the agreed bracket.







