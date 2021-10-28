NPA refutes illegal revenue collection claims

The National Petroleum Authority has denied allegations by former Finance Minister, Ato Forson, that the Authority illegally received revenues through the collection of the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF), Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) and Fuel Marking Margins.
The NPA, in a press statement, reiterated its mandate to collect, charge or receive revenue with respect to the UPPF, BOST, and Fuel Marking Margins 2012, Legislative Instrument (LI) 2186.
“We, therefore, wish to state emphatically that NPA is acting legally as specified in the Prescribed Petroleum Pricing Formula Regulations 2012, LI 2186 and that the UPPF, BOST and Fuel Marking Margins charged in the price buildup are not illegal charges as asserted by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson,” parts of the statement read.
Below is the full payment from the NPA:
