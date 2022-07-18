0
NPA to prosecute defaulting OMCs over PDM debt

Mustapha Hamid1212113131121113.png NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Hamid

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some OMCs default on payment of Primary Distribution Margin

You have up to August 4 to settle your debts, NPA to defaulting OMCs

NPA clamps down of fuel stations cheating clients

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced its decision to take legal action against Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that have defaulted on the payment of Primary Distribution Margin (PDM) fund.

In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the NPA gave these defaulted OMCs up to Thursday, August 4, 2022, to settle their outstanding debts.

"The management of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to advise all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who have outstanding debts owed to the Primary Distribution Margin (PDM) Fund to settle by August 4, 2022," part of the release stated.

"Please be advised that the NPA will initiate legal action to recover all outstanding debts against any MC who fails to settle the indebted amount by the deadline of August 4, 2022. Please take note and be advised accordingly," it added.

Meanwhile, NPA has clamped down on the operations of some fuel stations in the Western region for tampering with their fuel pumps.

The exercise was spearheaded by the consumer services department at the Head office and the Western regional office of the NPA.

Read NPA's press statement below.

