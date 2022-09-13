0
Menu
Business

NPA to publish names of directors of 45 defaulting OMCs over GH¢68m debt

Mustapha Hamid1212113131121113.png Mustapha Hamid is the NPA boss

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Petroleum Authority has cautioned some 45 defaulting Oil marketing companies over debts owed to the Primary Distribution Margin Fund.

The Authority stated that if these OMCs fail to settle their debts by September 30, 2022, the names of their directors and shareholders will be published.

In a statement dated September 13, 2022, the NPA said, “the necessary lawful action against them without further recourse to them.”

The 45 OMCs including Apex Petroleum Ghana Limited, Black Rock Energy Limited, Champion Oil company Limited, G&G Oil Limited, and Zoe Petroleum limited owe the NPA to a tune of about GH¢68 million.

However, the NPA noted that this will be its final notice to the defaulting Oil Marketing Companies.

Read the full notice below



SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
Related Articles: