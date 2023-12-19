NPA urges public to embrace CRM and observe gas safety tips

File photo of gas cylinder

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has urged the public to opt for the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) since it is more convenient, safe and affordable.

The authority, again, stressed the need for people to adhere to safety measures in LPG usage to avoid gas-related explosions and resultant injuries and deaths.



The Head of the Department for Consumer Services, Mrs. Eunice Budu Nyarko, made the call at a CRM and gas safety sensitisation workshop at the Mt. Olivet Methodist Church in Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, on Sunday.



A team from the Corporate Affairs and Gas Directorates conducted the sensitisation exercise.



Mrs. Budu Nyarko, who led the team, explained the rationale for its roll-out and indicated that the policy would, among other things, improve access to LPG and ensure safety in its use.

She entreated the congregants to be abreast of LPG safety tips to prevent explosions and resultant damage to life and property.



After the presentation, the team interacted with the members of the congregation and distributed leaflets and other educative materials on the subject to them.



The congregants generally received the message, expressing their desire to embrace the CRM.