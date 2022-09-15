0
Menu
Business

NPA warns defaulting OMCs to settle their indebtedness by Sept. 30

71399547 Logo of the National Petroleum Authority

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Petroleum Authority has warned some forty-five (45) Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) who are indebted to the Primary Distribution Margin Fund (PDMF) to settle their debt by September 30, 2022.

According to NPA, failure to do so will result in the publishing of the names of the directors and shareholders of defaulting companies.

The authority in a final notice dated September 12, 2022, listed the following OMCs as defaulting in the payment of the Primary Distribution Margin Fund:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges
Presidential staffer 'confronts' Mahama's aides with August 2022 salary 'payments'
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president