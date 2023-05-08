NPP collapsed my business, I’m hurt more than any NDC member – Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Aspiring flag bearer of the NDC

The aspiring flag bearer of the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has said he has suffered under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes on the back of a skewed campaign by his opponents that he has received some form of sponsorship for his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



However, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has flatly denied the allegation.



According to him, he has not received any sponsorship from the NPP to destroy the NDC which he contributed to building.



He disclosed this when addressing the party’s delegates in Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti region as part of his four days campaign in the Ashanti region.

Dr. Duffuor however urged the party supporters particularly the delegates to disregard the destructive campaign his opponents are sharing to party members.



“I funded the NDC so I’m NDC and nothing can change my love for NDC. The NPP destroyed my banks and tried to collapse every business under my control. I want to tell you that the NPP has hurt me more than any other member of the party. The NPP can never use me to destroy the NDC. My main aim is to return NDC to power to make Ghana better,” Dr. Duffuor reiterated.



He pleaded with the party supporters to vote for him to lead the party into election 2024 on Saturday 13th May 2023 in the presidential election by thumb printing #3 on the ballot paper.