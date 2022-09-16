NPP group urges Akufo-Addo to confirm acting Commissioner of Customs

Acting Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Seidu Iddrissu

A group calling itself the Patriotic Citizens of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make the Acting Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Seidu Iddrissu, the substantive Commissioner.

According to the group, Seidu Idrissu has been working with the Customs Service for more than 32 years and has risen through the ranks to get to the Acting Commissioner status of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



“He has served in Wa, Tema and the Kotoka International Airport. He was the head of preventive and head of ethics and good governance at the headquarters.



“He has worked with the customs since 1990 after graduating from the University of Ghana,” the group stated.



The group made this appeal to the president in a statement dated September 15, 2022, signed by its convener Mr Nana Osei Bonsu.



“We the members of Patriotic Citizens of NPP have been following his work and we know his capabilities when given the position.

“He is professional, hardworking and diligent in the execution of his duties.”



The group explained that he is an insider who is fit for the job.



The group is of the view that he can assist Akufo-Addo's government to rake in more revenue for the state.



“We can confidently say Seidu Iddrissu is incorruptible, clean and deserve to be the substantive Commissioner of Customs,” the group concluded.