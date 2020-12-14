NPP needs a total overhaul - AFAG

AFAG's General Secretary, Arnold Boateng

The Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) advocates a complete overhaul of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This comes at the back of the party’s narrow escape from defeat at the just ended 2020 general elections.



AFAG's General Secretary, Arnold Boateng in an interview described the NPP's abysmal performance as totally unacceptable, hence the need for restructuring.



He said the NPP's Electoral College system should be expanded to enable all card bearing members participate in the constituency, regional and national elections as well as Parliamentary primaries.



This, according to Arnold Boateng will deepen openness and fairness in the party's internal contests.



“Most importantly, an expansion of the Electoral College will create the opportunity for all card bearing members to decisively elect constituency, regional, national executives and also Parliamentary Candidates.”

“This will help minimize votes buying which increases corruption on a wider scale and also create the opportunity for competent party loyalists to contest future parliamentary primaries.”



He emphasized, “It should be kept in mind that expanding the Electoral College system will encourage the grassroots to make their right choices rather than emboldening individuals who use freebies to win contests at all levels.”



“Expanding the Electoral College system will further deepen the relationship between the grassroots, party executives and Members of Parliament,” Arnold Boateng stressed.



Arnold Boateng urged government to double efforts in fighting corruption saying, “Government must make a forceful amd demonstrable fight against corruption. Party and government relationship must be improved to ensure proper communication, implementation of programmes and management of same...”

