NPRA retrieves GH¢7.8 million from 10 defaulting employers

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), through its prosecutorial powers, has retrieved some GH¢7.8 million from 10 defaulting employers for the Tier-Two Pension Scheme.

According to the NPRA, the exercise is part of moves to get all employers to sign up for the pension schemes for their employees to enjoy pension and retirement benefits.

Deputy Chief Executive of the NPRA, Mr David Tetteh-Abbey, who disclosed this at the 10-year anniversary launch of Enterprise Trustees in Accra, noted that the funds under the management have seen some growth.