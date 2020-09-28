NRSA starts advocacy for good road user behavior amidst road crashes

The Authority started the year knowing that, there will be threats of increased accidents

Source: National Road Safety Authority

NRSA led by ING. Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah made an appeal when it engaged various media houses at a press briefing at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra on the current road safety situation.

According to The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the Authority started the year knowing that, they shall be confronted with the threat of increased road accidents in election year's and that it is their plan to up public awareness for the authority's new mandate as well as advocacy for good road user behavior.



The last few weeks have seen an upsurge of road traffic crashes, particularly disturbing is the number of child fatalities arising from the accidents in the past few days she added.



ING. Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah on behalf of (NRSA) expressed their heartfelt commiseration to the families of the victims and pray for speedy recovery of the injured , especially to the recent football juveniles who lost their lives at Ofinso on the Kumasi - Techiman stretch.



The need to drive more responsibly during this year’s election season, according to NRSA, has become necessary because reports indicate that more lives are lost due to road crashes in Ghana during elections.

Speaking at the event, Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah appealed to road users to be very cautious and concerned about their lives whiles on the road.



She mentioned, the media must join forces to help spread their concerns to reach over 30 million users in Ghana to help stop the rapmant accidents on our roads.



The event held on Friday at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra offered the platform for various Media houses to share their ideas on how best to prevent road crashes prior to election 2020.



ING. Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah further charged passengers to join efforts at improving their own safety and must speak up against any conduct of any driver that endangers their lives.

