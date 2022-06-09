NSS not owing 3 months allowance – Deputy Executive Director

National Service Scheme Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Mensah

National Service Scheme (NSS) Deputy Executive Director, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has debunked claims that her outfit has not paid personnel their 3 months allowance.



According to her, as of April 2022, 67,000 personnel were given their due.



Gift Oware-Mensah further indicated that only personnel who did not input their right e-zwich numbers and those who have not submitted their monthly assessment forms have not been paid yet.

Speaking to JoyNews' The Pulse programme on Wednesday, she said, “National service is not owing our national service personnel any three months. We have paid April and then we are in the month of May on our national service calendar and this month of May is supposed to end on the 15th of June. So as you and I are speaking, we are not owing national service personnel."



"Rather, there are pockets of people who have not submitted their monthly assessment forms, some have not put their right e-zwich numbers up and some have not even worked for the time they are asking us to pay them," she said.



Gifty Oware-Mensah however said the scheme will work on the payment of personnel who had their allowances delayed.



Meanwhile, the National Service Scheme has hinted at plans to increase the allowances paid to service personnel from GH¢559 to GH¢800.



Gifty Oware-Mensah stated that the proposal had already been tabled before the Education Committee of Parliament for consideration.