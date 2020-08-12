Press Releases

NYA celebrates the Internatioanl Youth Day

Internatioanl Youth Day

We, the members of IDAY GHANA as part of commemorating the INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY, want to first salute all young people in Ghana and encourage them to actively participate in the development processes at the Community, District and National level.

The theme for this year ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’, seeks to highlight ways in which the engagement of young people at the Community, District and National level is enhancing national development processes and institutions.



Inspired by the inclusion of firm commitment towards fostering Youth participation in the Sustainable Development agenda, recognizing the vital role of the Government of Ghana, Civil Society Organizations and other Stakeholders in their proactive engagement and contributions to local and national processes to engage and empower young people to take actions to achieve the SDGs; we recommend Government to do the following:



1.Develop and implement laws and policies that ensures that small farm holders and indigenous people particularly women have access to control over and ownership of land and environmentally sound technology.



2.End policies that promote land grabbing and implement redistributive land reforms that put ownership of lands back in the hands of communities, women and other marginalized groups strengthening agricultural productivity and livelihoods.



3.Provide financial protection and subsidized to small farming communities to ensure that they can participate on an equal basis in the agricultural market.



4.Allocate sufficient resources towards and promote scientific and traditional knowledge for understanding impact of herbal medicine and enact regulatory measures on the protection, conservation and preservation of our biodiversity.



5.Promoting technologies for efficient research work on herbal medicine and providing infrastructure and machinery for the production and processing of herbal medicine.



6.Develop international mechanisms to address loss and damage caused by climate change with special attention to herbal medicine and its products.



7.Respect existing commitment and pledge new and additional funds for financing herbal medicine in Ghana

Remove barriers to the access and use of herbal medicine in health facilities.



8.Establish an international technology facilitation mechanism to coordinate and enable the transfer of environmentally sound technologies to communities: build the capacities of communities to produce, processing of herbal medicine.



9.Foster the inclusion of the youth in decision making at the local, district and national level.



Participating member organizatiosn



Abibinsroma Foundation



Abibiman Foundation



Alliance for Empoering Rural Communities



Dream Hunt



Earth Child Organization

Faith Association of Reahabilitation of street Children and Orphans(FARSO)



Forsight Foundation Ghana



Friends of Ramsa



Friends of the Child



Global Green



God's Harvest Foundation



Hardthaven Children's Home



Health Club



International Twins Network

I.T Foundation



Joy Perfect



JustCare Foundation



Lakpleku Communinity



Makarios Foundation



Needy Kids Foundation



No Limits Charity Organization



Open Door



Pervita Foundation

Positive Mindset International



Rral Action For The Poor



Save Them Young



The Perfect Example



The Street Children Foundation



United Force Development (UFFD)



Vision Care Network



Youth for Youth

Source: Iday Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.