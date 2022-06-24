Namibian Central Bank builds partnership with Bank of Ghana

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

A 4-member delegation, led by the Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Mr Johannes Gowaxab, has paid a courtesy call on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr Ernest Addison, to seek mutually-beneficial relationships between the two central banks and also to learn best practices from BoG.

The Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Mr Johaness Gowaxab, eulogized Governor Addison for his sterling performance and congratulated the Bank for winning the Central Banking’s FinTech Policy of the Year Award 2022.



“Allow me to congratulate you, Governor, on your stewardship of this noble institution. The awards, including one this week – the Central Banking Magazine Fintech Policy of the Year, are more than just accolades under your belt; they serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the rest of us on the continent. Once again, congratulations,” Mr Gowaxab said at the meeting.



On the areas of co-operation, Governor Gowaxab mentioned that the Central Bank of Namibia intended to collaborate with the BoG to enhance co-operation in the area of financial inclusion, digital innovation in financial services including Central Bank Digital Currency, FinTech Regulation, Management of Petroleum Funds, Financial Stability and Banking Resolution issues.



“You have innovated by providing practical solutions such as Ghana Pay which you launched this week as a mobile money service,” Gowaxab said.



He stressed, “Your courageous move to explore CBDCs as a critical intervention to balance the interests of all economic agents is something worth learning from.”

The Governor of the BoG, Dr Ernest Addison, remarked that the current Management of the Bank had initiated and implemented various policies since assuming office including the banking sector reforms, the introduction of mobile money interoperability and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which was currently in a pilot phase.



He noted that the Bank had been critical in the development of the country. “In Ghana, the central bank has to play an agent of restraint in the system. This is why we have seen stability”.



Dr Addison expressed concern about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War, which had led to high inflation and the policy rate being increased by the central bank.



He also recounted the role that, the mobile money interoperability had played in promoting financial inclusion in Ghana and the hope that, the eCedi when launched would further enhance this agenda. He reiterated the need for central banks in the sub-region to exchange ideas and grow to be an influential part of the global financial architecture of the world.



Present with the Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Mr Gowaxab, were Mr Ebson Uanguta, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Mr Romeo Nel, Director, Banking Supervision and MrIsrael Zemburuka, Director, Strategic Communications.