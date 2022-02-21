Nana Akyaa Obeng-Adiyiah appointed as Deputy CEO of GEXIM Bank

Nana Akyaa Obeng-Adiyiah, New Deputy Chief Executive of GEXIM Bank

Mrs. Nana Akyaa Obeng-Adiyiah has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Finance and Administration) of Ghana EXIM Bank.

Her appointment takes effect from 23 February 2022.



She is a seasoned Banker, Development Finance Expert and Business Development Strategist. She has over 15 years’ multi-sectoral corporate experience, of which 10 years have been at senior management positions in multinational banking and the petroleum sector.



Nana Akyaa started her banking career at Guaranty Trust Bank with the Consumer Banking Department. With diversified experience and career excellence, and her quest to climb the corporate ladder, Nana Akyaa joined Absa Bank (formerly Barclays Bank Ghana Ltd.) and within a decade rose through the ranks to become Assistant Vice President in the Transactional Banking Department of the bank.

She has an immense wealth of expertise, having undertaken various high-profile transactions in Corporate Finance, Transactional Banking, Business Development, Marketing, Treasury Management, Trade Finance and Commercial Lending. She successfully handled various portfolios within the Public sector and Business Banking units of the bank, managing clients across various sectors of the economy including oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing and multinational clients.



In 2017, as part of her multi-sectoral career development, she moved to the National Petroleum Authority as Head of Business Development. In this role, she marketed Ghana as the downstream petroleum investment destination in Africa, by identifying investment opportunities, building new project scopes and pitching to potential investors around the globe.



Nana Akyaa holds a Master of Science degree in Development Finance from the University of Ghana Business School. She also holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Law from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a certificate in Advanced Commercial Lending and Commercial Lending from the IFS School of Finance, U.K. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana, and a product of Wesley Girls High School, Cape Coast.