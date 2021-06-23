Nana Ama Mcbrown congratulates Twellium Industries

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown

Source: Twellium Industries

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has been sighted in a video on social media thanking Ghanaians and displaying several awards that have been won by McBerry Biscuits at the 5th edition of the 2021 Ghana Manufacturing Awards.

These awards are very well deserved for a company whose aim is to work hard to be the number one Biscuit producing company in Africa.



The awards were Confectionery Products Manufacturing Company of the Year bestowed on the Mcberry Biscuit brand.



McBerry is one of Ghana’s leading Biscuits brands manufactured by Twellium industries, which has been making major waves with its new products and over 40 SKUs within two years of operations.



The Factory production has greatly helped in the growth of Ghana’s economy by increasing Ghanaian exports to the rest of West Africa.



Thanks to McBerry, the Ghanaian market psyche has changed to patronising Made in Ghana products in order to embrace domestication and support national policies aimed at protecting local industries.

The McBerry Biscuits brand has sought to encourage Ghanaian farmers by buying their cash crops including cashew and milk which has been blended into the freshly baked biscuit products.



Biscuit and Beverage giant, Twellium Industrial Company Limited has been certified with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) to affirm its conformity to world-class standards of safety and premium quality making every product match able to international products.



This has created an alternative for Made in Ghana products, satisfying the snack cravings and desires of consumers.



With a reach arching over the remotest villages of Ghana and major cities across the world, the Mcberry brand has grown to become the most trusted biscuit brand globally.