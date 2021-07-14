Napo meets Nigerian counterpart over energy security

Dr Prempeh in a meeting with Chief Timipre Sylvia

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has held bilateral discussions with Chief Timipre Sylvia, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources concerning the West African Gas Pipeline and several other key issues.

The discussion comes off the back of the recent clearance of Ghana’s legacy debt to Nigeria’s National Gas Company (N-Gas) earlier this month, as well as the country’s full annual subscription fees to the West-African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA).



These monumental actions according to Dr Prempeh will allow Ghana to concentrate on other mutually beneficial arrangements including capacity development around local content regulations and more.

Dr. Prempeh noted that he is looking forward to further cooperating with his colleague Minister towards achieving energy security in the West-African sub region.