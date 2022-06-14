National Cathedral project will cost US$1 billion by full completion – Adongo predicts

Bolga Central MP, Isaac Adongo

Government reportedly dolls out state funds for construction of National Cathedral

Ablakwa takes on government over use of state funds to support Cathedral project



Ghanaians ask government to prioritize other needs over Cathedral construction



Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, has stated that the National Cathedral project will cost $1 billion by the time it is completed.



Although he did not cite reasons for his assertion, the lawmaker premised his argument on the various variation in cost that has been ascribed to the project.



Per his counting, the cost has been varied at least four (4) times.

The member of Parliament’s Finance Committee said the construction of the National Cathedral was only been used to loot monies in the name of God.



“It's a shame. Looting in the name of the Cathedral is inconclusive. The cost of the cathedral is now a moving target. The dream of it was $100m. At design $200m.



“At demolition and excavation, the costs shot up to $250m. It is now billed at $350m without a block on-site but ponds. Expect it to be $500m at substructure and $1 billion at full completion. Criminals looting in the name of God,” Isaac Adongo wrote on his Facebook page.



The National Cathedral project has in recent weeks dominated news headlines over some allegations that the government has provided seed money for the project despite earlier assurances that it was going to be financed by the Church.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.

His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.



He detailed that this latest amount was concealed from Parliament and was additionally hidden from the Auditor-General in his 2020 audit.