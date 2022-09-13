National Cathedral project will go ahead at all cost – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the indication that the National Cathedral project will still go ahead despite a suspension of construction works and widespread public backlash.

Due to a lack of insufficient funds to finance the construction, the project is said to have been suspended by the Secretariat’s Executive.



But President Akufo-Addo speaking at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Accra on Sunday, September 11 said the National Cathedral project will go ahead as planned.



“We will build the National Cathedral by all means. We will finish the construction before I will say what I have to say about it,” President Akufo-Addo assured as he received cheers from the church congregation.



While providing no indication on how the stalled project will be facilitated, the President in his remarks seemed unhinged despite the public outcry over the funds involved for the project which is estimated to cost about US$100 million.





In May this year, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that an amount of US$25 million had been released to enable the project consultants to undertake certain aspects of the construction.



According to the minister, the amount which was tagged as “seed money” was paid in November 2020 to the project consultants.



Meanwhile, the recently published 2021 Auditor-General's report discovered that a total of GH¢142,762,500 from the national coffers was spent on the Ghana National Cathedral project in 2021.



The particular expenditure was however captured under the government’s priority programmes and interventions for the year under review.



