National Food Suppliers to picket National Food Buffer Stock June 13

National Food Buffer Stock

The National Food Suppliers Association has served notice to picket the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to demand payment for foods supplied to the company on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

According to the members of the Association, ‘’this follows the earlier press conference we held on May 24, 2023, [during] which we intimated to you, our intent to picket the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, should the government fail to pay monies due our membership in 14 days, effective the date of the press conference.”



The Association served this notice in a statement dated June 8, 2023, and signed by Kwaku Amedume, the spokesperson for the group.



The picketing is expected to start at 8:30 GMT to 5:30 GMT



Below is the full statement:



We write to bring to the attention of ALL MEDIA HOUSES and the GENERAL PUBLIC, that, we intend to picket within the premises of the NATIONAL FOOD BUFFER STOCK COMPANY on Tuesday, 13th June, 2023.

The membership of the NATIONAL FOOD SUPPLIERS ASSOCIATION arrived at the unfortunate decision to picket at the said premises because it members are yet to receive any positive feedback from the Government or its agencies, as to, how and when they would be paid for supplies made in 2021/2023 academic year.



This follows the earlier Press Conference we held on the 24th of May, 2023 in which we intimated to you, our intent to picket on the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, should government fails to pay monies due our membership in 14 days, effective the date of the Press Conference, 24th May, 2023.



Leadership has accordingly, and in true compliance with the Public Oder Act, written to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, by way of notice, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.



The Deputy Regional Police Commander, in a meeting with the leadership of the National Food Suppliers Association, indicated that they are unable to provide security for us because of personnel and logistical constraints. He advised we reschedule our picketing to the month of July because June is fully booked for a series of demonstrations and picketing.



We wish to state without equivocation, that, we have complied with the requirements of the Public Order Act and that, we will picket at the said venue as planned, starting from Tuesday 13th June 2023, within the hours of 8:30 GMT to 5:30 GMT and we will resume the next day until we are paid in full.