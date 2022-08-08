National Tailors and Dressmakers Association appeal to government for support

Some models at the event

Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association has launched its website and an online shopping mall for its members in the Greater Accra Region.

The website is aimed at helping tailors and dressmakers in the association exhibit their talents and also sell their products.



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Aziz - Ali said it's time for indigenous dressmakers to rebrand themselves through excellent leadership and digitalization.



He continued that the portal will serve as a source of the marketplace for members to sell their products to the international community and help build a stronger economy for the country.



He, therefore, called on the government to assist indigenous dressmakers with logistics for them to be able to compete with the international community when it comes to fashion designing.

The organization is assuring all indigenous dressmakers to join their association to help them and to also get the benefit of the website and the online shopping mall.



Some members of the association are of the view that its time corporate institutions and government invest in an indigenous businesses to empower them to compete with foreign fashion companies we always give contracts to saw uniforms for our schools, security agencies and other states' own and private institutions.



According to the members if such a process is being laid down by the government will make Ghana an industrious country and will lure multimillion foreign national companies to come on board for the production of clothing apparel and also serves as one of the biggest employment hubs in the world and even compete with the likes of China, Australia, Turkey, Italy and the rest, when it comes to the production of clothing in the world.