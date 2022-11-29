0
Menu
Business

National Vaccine Institute is 95 per cent complete

Nsiah Asare Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

The National Vaccine Institute is about 95 per cent complete and will be operational by 2023 to facilitate and coordinate all activities of vaccine production and manufacturing in Ghana.

Dr Anthony Nsiah- Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health, said an act of Parliament to support and put the Institute in place would also be passed this week.

He was speaking at the launch meeting of the DEK vaccine project in Accra on Monday.

“We will have a national vaccine institute secretariat and by next year January, we will start putting in the necessary personnel. We have started training and we are working together with the private sector for a robust Institute,” he said.

Dr Nsiah- Asare said GAVI was reshaping its markets to ensure that it purchased 30 per cent of vaccines produced in Africa.

Dr Kofi Nsiah- Poku, Managing Director of DEK Limited, who was speaking at the meeting, said DEK would require an investment of $122.6M to begin the manufacturing of vaccines in Ghana by mid-2023.

DEK vaccines Limited is a composition of three private local pharmaceutical companies; Danadams, Ernest Chemist and Kinapharma.

Dr Nsiah-Poku said the project would be funded by the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group.

He said by mid- 2024 the first batch of local vaccines for Malaria, Meningococcal and COVID-19 would be produced to realise the health security returns for Africa.

He said the project would within a period of three years produce 13 existing vaccines in Ghana.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Related Articles: