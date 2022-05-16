National airline vital for aviation industry, AfCFTA implementation – Hassan Tampuli

Hassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister for Transport

Two local investors seeking to partner government for national airline

Ghana Airways collapsed in 2004



Ghana host AFCFTA Secretariat



Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli has underscored the importance of a new national airline in improving the country’s economy.



According to him, the setting up of a home-based carrier will not only boost the country’s aviation industry but will also open up other avenues under the African Continental Free Trade Area.



Speaking at a forum organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Accra, Hassan Tampuli outlined ongoing efforts by his ministry and government aimed at enhancing the country’s transportation system.

“In terms of infrastructure, we have embarked on massive infrastructure developments to improve all our sea ports, airports and railway connectivity. Currently, two of our regional domestic airports in Kumasi and Tamale are being upgraded into international status,” Tampuli said.



“We have also set out to establish a national airline with a private strategic partner to support our vision of positioning Ghana as an aviation hub of West Africa and beyond. The national airline will in no doubt boost the objective of the AfCFTA,” he added.



Following the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004 and the Ghana International Airline, Ghana has been without a national airline for international travel activities.



Despite several attempts to re-establish a new national carrier, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2022 budget statement hinted at plans to kickstart operations this year [2022].



”As part of Government pursuit to make Ghana the Aviation Hub for the West African Sub-region, the Ministry is at its final stage of negotiations with the selected strategic partner for the establishment of the home-based carrier. It is expected that the negotiation will be finalized and the airline established in 2022,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.

