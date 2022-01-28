Nationwide boycott of MoMo, e-transactions will lead to another U-turn - Madina MP

MP for Madina, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu

E-Levy will be re-submitted to Parliament

E-Levy to affect financial electronic transactions



E-Levy to pose serious security threats if passed-Madina MP



The MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has added his voice to calls for the suspension of the Electronic Transactions Bill (E-Levy) saying it will lead to a nationwide boycott of the usage of electronic transactions.



Mr. Sosu in a tweet stated “Like E-Levy, this government has always neglected to engage stakeholders before implementation of major policies hence their failure. Even if E-levy passes which I doubt, the widespread nationwide boycotts of MOMO and e-transactions will only lead to another shameful U-turn.”



The Human Rights Lawyer intimated that looking at recent economic challenges of unemployment and economic hardships, versus coup d’états in neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea, going ahead to pass the E-levy even after several backlashes could pose serious threats to Ghana’s security and democratic stability.

The E-Levy according to government will affect mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and remittances into Ghana.



Meanwhile, Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) bill is expected to be re-laid before parliament on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



