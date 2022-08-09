Negotiate a good deal with IMF to restore Ghana's economy - Dagbon Overlord

The International Monetary Fund

Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya-Naa Abukari II, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Economic Management Team to negotiate a sound deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout programme.

He opined that a well-negotiated deal with the Bretton Woods institution will help restore Ghana’s ailing economy amid global external developments.



In a speech read on his behalf during the President’s tour of the Northern region, Ya-Naa Abukari II said, “I have no doubt that emerging from the IMF with a good deal will begin to restore stability to the economy, reduce hardship in the country and control the spiralling food price hikes being experienced in the country.”



“We believe that IMF will continue to support the government to deliver optimum growth for the Ghanaian people,” he added.



The Overlord of Dagbon however lauded the Akufo-Addo government for the various social intervention programmes implemented across the country.



On July 1, 2022, government made a decision to engage the International Monetary Fund for a financial bailout.



Subsequently, a team from the IMF arrived in the country from July 6-13 and engaged Ghanaian authorities for a programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.

Meanwhile, government has continuously maintained that it will negotiate a good deal with IMF.



In a recent development, Ghana is said to be targeting an amount of $3 billion over three year period from the IMF once an agreement on a programme is reached.



This is according to international news agency, Bloomberg.



The portal reported on its website that the new amount requested as a loan was double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



MA/ESA