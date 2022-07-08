Negotiations with organized labour over 20% COLA to begin July 12

Organised labour

Organized labour call for 20% COLA

Teacher Unions embark on strike



Organized labour meets stakeholders



The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations after meeting with organized labour on their demands for the payment of the 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance has noted that negotiations will begin on July 12.



The meeting was made up of the Government, represented by the Ministers for Employment and Labour Relations, Finance, Education and National Security on one hand; and Organised Labour.



In a statement by the ministry, is noted that;



1. Government has taken note of the demand by Organised Labour for 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in the light of the current economic conditions prevailing in the country

2. Government is committed to engaging Organised Labour to find a lasting solution to the same



3. Government has appealed to the Teacher Unions to call off their ongoing industrial action



Meanwhile, the Parties have resolved to reconvene on Tuesday 12" July 2022 at 2 pm, to begin negotiations on the demand by Organised Labour.



Earlier this week, four teacher unions announced their decision to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike over the government’s delay in the payment of the COLA.



The unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT).



SSD/MA