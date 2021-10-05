Neoplan to be absorbed into 1D1F initiative - Akufo-Addo

Neoplan has been a household name for years but has been struggling in recent time

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced government’s decision to absorb Neoplan Ghana Limited into its industrialization initiative, the one-district-one-factory.



The company, which was first established in 1974 as a bus manufacturing firm for Ghana’s public transport fleet, has in recent times been on the decline due to an array of challenges.



As a result of this, Neoplan has had to lay off many of its staff over a lack of securing contracts from government and the private sector to boost its operations and has had to fall on repair and maintenance services, which have led to recurring losses.



But President Akufo-Addo during his just ended four-day working visit of the Ashanti region said government was keen on reviving the once vibrant company Neoplan was.

“It was under the Government of John Agyekum Kufuor, in 2001, that the company’s fortunes were revived and same will be done under my administration.”



Managing Director of Neoplan for the Metro Mass Transit Limited on his part made a request to President Akufo-Addo to place some orders for the provision of buses.



In response, the president said, “We [Government] are going to make sure that that order is brought very soon.”



Alan Kyerematen, Minister for Trade and Industry who was also present during the visit assured that Neoplan will be revived and made a household name.



“The President has heard you clearly. All you want is that what Kufuor did, President Akufo-Addo should do the same for you… If Ghana has the money to import buses, which in turns creates jobs for foreigners, why don’t we use the same money to import to recapitalise Neoplan?"



"This is what the President is going to do for you. There are good times ahead of Neoplan. Neoplan shall rise again,” Alan Kyerematen added.