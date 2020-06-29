Press Releases

Nestle Ideal Milk rewards royalty

Nestlé Ghana is rewarding loyal consumers of IDEAL MILK® with cars and home appliances as part of its “Twi na Winni” promo.

A total of 135 consumers will win prizes ranging from cars to electrical appliances across the Southern, Middle, Northern, Eastern and Western Belts aside mobile credit won by every consumer for purchasing the promotional pack of six tins of IDEAL MILK®.



Racheal Akrong is the ultimate winner from the Southern Belt. According to her, “This is unbelievable. I mostly scratch to use the mobile credit on the pack, which was my focus. I did not think I could win. I am very excited and I thank Nestlé Ideal Milk for this wonderful prize”.



Also in Kumasi, an elated and surprised Halima Halid, a school proprietress drove away with the car for the Middle Belt. Sharing her excitement, she said, “I normally buy Ideal Milk in town to prepare meals for my staff and pupils. Each time, I scratch to use the airtime that comes with the package only to be surprised with a phone call later on that I have won a car. I could not believe it. I am very excited I thank Nestlé Ideal Milk for the prize”.



According to Marilyn Ofori, Category Manager for Beverages and Dairy, “the promo is Nestlé’s way of rewarding consumers for their loyalty to the brand Ideal Milk® which has been part of the daily nutrition of Ghanaians for many years.

This is our way of saying thank you to our consumers for continuously patronizing our brand, which delivers quality and contributes to the daily nutritional needs of our consumers”.



In another endeavor, Nestlé has also rewarded 267 sub-wholesalers with various items including household appliances and minivans as part of their “Gye Wo Din” Promo.



The Gye Wo Din Promo according to Nestlé Ghana was initiated to recognize efforts of sub-wholesalers in ensuring availability and reaching consumers with quality product offerings.



Five minivans were awarded as ultimate prizes while others received household appliances such as fridges, washing machines, microwaves and blenders.

Source: Nestle Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.