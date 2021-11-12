Never be afraid to fail - Horseman shoes CEO to young entrepreneurs

Tonyi Senayah, CEO of Horseman Shoes

Businessman Tonyi Senayah has told young entrepreneurs to never be afraid to fail.

“Some people have brilliant ideas, but they are scared that when they start, they may fail. I mean if you fail, and so what? So never be afraid to fail. That’s the beauty of starting small. You start small, you fail small, then you learn the big lesson from it,” he said.



The CEO of Horseman Shoes spoke on the GTV Breakfast Show, where he asserted that there are a lot of entrepreneurs doing amazingly well in Ghana, however, the spotlight is not on them.



“There are a lot of people doing amazing stuff. And there are people I have started this journey with. Even though they had different enterprises, I can speak of Essence, Wear Ghana, Heal The World, ZYZ (All are Ghanaian entrepreneurs),” he noted.



The multiple entrepreneurial award winner added that he prays the environment becomes enabling for young entrepreneurs to blossom.



Mr. Senayah stated that there are facilities available for training in Kumasi and for craftsmen who are ready to learn, those doors are open to them.



“We are at a time where; young people don’t want to learn the trade. Not only shoemaking, across board, all the vocations. When you speak to mechanics, they will tell you they don’t have people they are training, tailors don’t have people they are training, reasons why you have tilers and tailors brought from across the border to come and work here because our own people are not interested in going through the apprenticeship process. So yeah, our doors are open for people to learn, “he said.

He also mentioned that the reason why the millennials are not ready to learn is due to their quest for quick money.



“They want to see money frequently, so sitting down and doing the hard work is not part of their status quo,” he added.



Responding to how he felt holding Ghana’s Flag high, Mr. Senayah said it’s a huge responsibility and if not managed well brings a lot of personal problems.



“When you are shot into the limelight, the pressure to succeed becomes very unbearable because everybody is measuring you. On the other hand, it gives you the impetus to keep working,” he disclosed.



Mr. Senayah expressed appreciation to all personalities and clients for supporting his business throughout the year.



Below is the full interview;