Never give up on your dreams – Energy Oil & Gas entrepreneur urges youth

Many youth throw in the towel after several attempts to make their business ideas materialize fail.



Though starting a business is not easy, it needs a lot of hard work and dedication for an individual to break through.



It is for this reason that the Executive Director of J.K Horgle Transport Limited, Elinam Horgli, has urged the youth to keep pressing on and never give up as their hard work will pay off someday.

She said this at the recently held 40 under 40 Awards organized by Xodus Communications in Accra on Friday, October 8, 2021.



The young business mogul, who won the Energy Oil and Gas category said, "All I want to say to every youth out there is, have the audacity to dream, have the courage to wake up and start and have the resilience to never give up. Keep fighting till you make it."



In a profile read by the MC of the event, she stated that Elinam Horgli's company had earlier scored 4.9 out of 5 in a global transporters audit organized by Shell Petroleum.



This score led the company to attract over 10 million dollars in additional revenue that year.



