New Accra Central Bulk Supply Point Power Delivery Gamechanger – GRIDCo Board Chair

The new Bulk Station was constructed at a cost of 4.357 billion JPY (about US $40 Million)

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), Amb. Kabral Blay-Amihere has described several ongoing projects by GRIDCo including its newly commissioned Accra Central Bulk Supply Point (BSP) substation as game changers in ensuring efficient power delivery in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of the 161kv Accra Central Bulk Supply Point, Amb. Blay-Amihere added that the completion of the project is testament of GRIDCo’s commitment to ensuring the energy needs of the country are met.



“The completion of the Accra BSP is evidence of GRIDCO’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient electricity supply to support the economic growth and development of our country”, he said.



“This substation and three latest ones we have commissioned will undoubtedly be a gamechanger for a sustainable power delivery in the country,” he added.



Meanwhile, Country representative of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), who served as external technical agency for the project, Suzuki Momoko has appealed for conscious efforts in maintaining the facility.

“it is my hope that this facility will help improve the energy sector and I expect a continuous efforts at maintaining the good quality of the facilities for the people of Ghana”, she appealed.



The Accra Central Bulk Supply Point (BSP) also known as “The Project for the Reinforcement of power supply to Accra Central”, is a Japan Funded project through its external technical agency, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a cost of 4.357 billion JPY (about US $40 Million)



The project which seeks to meet the growing demand and improve on the supply reliability to the Central Business District is also expected to have additional benefits such as; Relieving the existing substations of overloads and thereby allowing for planned maintenance works to be carried out without power supply interruptions, significantly reducing power losses especially at the medium voltage level and reduce cost of extending and expanding the MV network.



The 161kV Accra Central Bulk Supply Point (BSP) was commissioned by President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with assistance from Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Mochizuki Hisanobu, Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II.