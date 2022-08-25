New Ethiopian Airlines Country Manager calls on GCAA boss

(L-R) Aniley Eshetu, Ing. Charles Kraikue, and Yemesrach Alemayehu (Photo Credit: GCCA)

The in-coming Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines, Mrs. Aniley Eshetu, accompanied by the out-going Area Manager, Mrs. Yemesrach Alemayehu, has paid a working visit to the Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ing. Charles Kraikue, at the Authority’s new head office building located within the Kotoka International Airport enclave in Accra.

The visit was to officially introduce Mrs. Eshetu to the regulator as the new Area manager and solicit the aviation sector regulator’s continuous support for the Addis Ababa-based airline.



Mr. Kraikue said the GCAA is committed to ensuring a safe operating environment for all airlines and will support the incoming Area Manager just as he has supported the outgoing Manager and all other airlines to continue their operations in the country.



Mrs. Alemayehu, is ending her duty in the country and will be taking up a new role outside the region, as assigned by Ethiopian Airlines headquarters, effective August 24, 2022.



She took up the role of Area Manager- Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, just before COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. With the immense support from ET’s headquarters and local staff, she successfully managed to ensure the airline’s operations in Ghana remained profitable.



With post-COVID-19 recovery underway, she has led the revival of the airline’s business in Ghana. Ethiopian Airlines now operates daily flights from Accra to over 120 countries around the world via its hub in Addis Ababa.

“I have enjoyed the support of all major stakeholders in Ghana such as the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the larger airline community. My staff has been incredible and I hope they will continue to give their best to my successor,” Mrs. Alemayehu said.



Ethiopian Airlines has continuously been working to make traveling stress-free. The e-visa (online visa application) allows Ghanaian passengers to apply for visa from the comfort of their homes or offices. Passengers with a longer stopover in Addis Ababa, can book a free city tour prior to departure.



The airline has partnered with the globally leading online booking platform GetYourGuide, to offer passengers an unforgettable travel experience.



This partnership provides Ethiopian Airlines’ customers easy access to book travel activities alongside their flight.



Passengers will have the option of booking high-quality and well-curated tours and activities online either immediately after booking flights or at a later date.