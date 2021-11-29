New GIPC Board sworn into office

The new GIPC board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn into office the newly reconstituted Board of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Whilst assuring the Board of the Presidency and Government's support, Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated his confidence in the new Board to inspire GIPC to make great strides forward, achieve success, and contribute to the development, progress and prosperity of Ghana.



The GIPC is Ghana’s foremost investment attraction and promotion agency under the Office of the President.



Guided by the GIPC Act 2013 (Act 865), the Centre courts and facilitates valuable investments to stimulate economic growth, unlock opportunities and spur job creation.

The Centre also has a team of resource persons to furnish investors with insight and necessary guidelines towards a successful integration into the Ghanaian World of business, and as such remains the first point of contact for all foreign investors coming to Ghana.



The Centre’s vision is to make Ghana the first destination of choice for investing in Africa.