New Kejetia Market traders withdraw payment of all levies

Frank Antwi, Chairman of Combined Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market Traders Association

The leadership of the Combined Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market Traders Association at the New Kejetia market in the Kumasi Metropolis has directed their members not to pay the market premium, service charges, and any other levies until issues with electricity tariffs are resolved.

The directive which came on Thursday, October 14, 2021, according to the association starts with immediate effect as for about five hours on Wednesday, the market was without electricity as the power company disconnected supply over non-payment of bills.



Traders at the Kejetia market have clamoured for the installation of meters for each shop as they complain of high electricity charges.



The association with a membership of over 20,000 has also hinted at closing down their shops to protest what they described as "gross incompetence" on the part of both the board and management of the facility.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, Chairman of the association, Frank Antwi, said they have given the management of the facility a one-week ultimatum to settle all bills with ECG or the traders will move out of the facility to sell on pavements in the Central Business District of Kumasi.



He added that the power cut brought all commercial activities to a standstill because traders were plunged into intense heat and darkness.



