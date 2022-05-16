New Managing Director takes office on May 16 – ECG

Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama is the new Managing Director for ECG

ECG gets new Managing Director

Kwame Agyeman-Budu goes on retirement



Jones Ofori-Addo was appointed as acting MD



The Electricity Company of Ghana has confirmed the appointment of its new Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama.



The appointment which takes effect from Monday, May 16, comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a statement signed by his Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, announced the nomination of Samuel Mahama to serve as the new ECG Managing Director.



“The President has nominated Mr. Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama for appointment as the Managing Director of Electricity Company Ghana Limited," the statement earlier said.



"Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the regulations of the Company. Please accept the President's best wishes," it added.

Pursuant to the nomination, Communications Director of ECG, William Boateng in a statement confirmed the appointment of Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama.



“Mr Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama was a Board Member of ECG before his appointment, an astute legal practitioner, a solicitor in the energy sector and former law lecturer,” the statement read in part.



It further expressed gratitude to former managing director, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, whose statutory retirement starts on May 17, 2022.



“The Board of Directors wishes to thank Kwame Agyeman-Budu for his service and all the best in his future endeavours,” the statement concluded.



