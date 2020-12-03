New Resident Representative of UNDP Ghana presents letter of credence to Foreign Ministry

Ms. Angela Lusigi presenting her letter to Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu

Source: UNDP Ghana

The newly-designated Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ghana, Angela Lusigi, has presented her letter of credence to the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Charles Owiredu, on the start of her duty tour in Ghana. Ms Lusigi's appointment took effect from 23 November 2020.

Hon. Owiredu briefed the Resident Representative on the upcoming elections, noting that, the early voting conducted on December 2nd was successful, which he said, is an indication of smooth polls on December 7th.



He expressed appreciation to UNDP for its support to the government and people of Ghana towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He said, “we thank the UNDP for the continued partnership, and we are looking forward to working with your leadership in helping Ghana meets the SDGs”.



The UNDP Resident Representative also thanked the Deputy Minister for taking time off his busy schedule to welcome and receive her letter of credence and pledged UNDP’s commitment to working within the UN system, to support Ghana’s development agenda.

“UNDP’s partnership with the government and people of Ghana remains strong and we will work with the UN system in Ghana to support the country’s transformation agenda and the socio-economic recovery from COVID-19”, stated Ms Lusigi.



Following the de-linking of the functions and offices of the UNDP Resident Representative from that of the UN Resident Coordinator (RC) after a UN reform effective 1st December 2018, the new UNDP Resident Representative will lead UNDP’s operations and programmes in Ghana, in support of Government’s development priorities and the UN

Source: UNDP Ghana