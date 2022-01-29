New SIGA boss promises to increase Ghana’s GDP rate

New SIGA boss, Ambassador Edward Boateng

Director-General for the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng is determined to fulfill his obligation of raising Ghana’s GDP rate by 30% as tasked by the President of the Republic, Akuffo Addo through the Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta.

The SIGA Boss is well vested with the magnitude of the responsibility ahead of him, and believes with determination what seems to be a fantasy would be a reality in the next couple of years.



Having previously served as Ghana’s Ambassador to China, he concluded that China’s economic ascent has nothing to do with rocket science.



Speaking during the 2022 Policy and Governance Forum, under the theme, “Improving Performance of Specified Entities,” Ambassador Edward Boateng said, “Impacting change even through dynamics should not be a slow grinding wheel. We need to move with a new sense of purpose. Having had the previous opportunity to serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to China under the leadership of His Excellency President Akuffo Addo, I can boldly say China’s economic rise isn’t rocket science.



"China is what it is because of the determination of the Chinese people especially the leadership of Chairman Deng Xiaoponh. He resolved to give the country a new image. The Chinese SOEs created an economic superhighway which unleashed the energy and creativity of the Chinese people that has propelled China from a backward developing country to a first-class technology savvy country with four decades.”



He further maintained that the building blocks of Ghana’s development have been given a deepened boost with the introduction of various initiatives by President Akuffo Addo, including the introduction of the free SHS program and the TVET program.

“The only way to ensure the total success of these programs is for us to begin the construction of Ghana’s economic superhighway. However, are we ready and you to the task? he asked.



However, he bemoaned the lack of cooperation by some SOEs in the country as he believes such attitude hinders the development of the country and the “Ghana beyond aid agenda.”



“It would interest us to know that a large proportion of SOEs are yet to submit their management and audited accounts for the 2020 fiscal year, and some have not submitted accounts as far back as the 2017 fiscal year. Colleagues we cannot manage that which cannot measure.



"The books have to balance if we are to achieve our goal of building an economic superhighway. Our vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid will continue to be a pipe dream. Specified Entities should be the catalyst to help grow our economy,” he emphasized.