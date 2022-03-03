New Tema Oil Refinery board inaugurated

New TOR Board

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Wednesday, 2 March 2022, inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Mr. David Kwame Tandoh Adomakoh is the Chairman with the new members being Mr. Jerry Kofi Hinson (MD), Nana Akua Bakoma Prempeh, Prince Hamidu Armah, Prof. Albert Ahenkan, Mrs. Edith Sapara-Grant, Mr. Kamal-Deen Abdulai, Mr. Leon Kendon Appenteng, and Irene sei Bonsu.



TOR is a wholly-owned Ghanaian refinery that has been refining crude oil since 1963.



The 14,000 bpsd Residue Fluid Catalytic Cracker (RFCC) Unit converts atmospheric residue to higher-value finished products.



The refinery, situated in Tema, was originally named the Ghanaian Italian Petroleum (GHAIP) Company and incorporated as a private limited liability company under the Companies Ordinance (Cap 193) on December 12, 1960.

It was 100% owned by the ENI Group (Ente Nationalise Indrocarburi) of Italy.



The government of Ghana bought all the shares of GHAIP in April 1977 and became the sole shareholder.



In 1990, the name was changed to the Tema Oil Refinery.