New electricity tariffs take off today

The PURC-approved major tariff review for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), is scheduled to take effect today, September 01, 2022.

The regulator announced the new rate of 27.15 percent on 15th August 2022.



Residential consumers are the hardest hit, and will cumulatively pay 36.12 percent more for what they consume on zero to over 600 units.

“It is important to note that the average percentage increase is on energy consumption only, therefore the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will increase the average percentage announced by the PURC. In effect, individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category. Excessive lifeline beneficiaries’ consumption has been pegged at 30kWh, according to the new bands for residential customers.



“ECG has catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed. This will be displayed at all our districts and customer service centers nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases, a statement by the ECG said.