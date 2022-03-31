New executives of Tour Guides Association sworn in, urged to uphold principles

Newly inducted executives

Source: GNA

The newly- elected Executives of the Greater Accra Regional Chapter of the Tour Guides Association of Ghana (TORGAG) have been urged to work together and uphold the principles of the Association.

Mr Nkunu Akyea, the Founding Member of TORGAG, said “As new executives for the Region, you must continue to work together in order to uphold the principles upon which the Association was established, which include, building a common platform, confidence, uniform structure, and tourism growth among other.”



Mr Akyea made the call at the swearing in of the new executives for the Region, on the theme, “Together, we lead the way”, in Accra.



He said the Association aimed to promote and support the scientific study and practice of tour guiding; to educate the public and be the lead advocate on tour guiding, among others.



“TORGAG is a professional body of well trained, certified and experienced tour guides. The key purpose of the profession is to interpret tours to tourists and make their experience worthwhile,” he said.



Mr Akyea implored the Chairman and other Executives to tap into the energies and rich experiences of members to build a formidable working team.

Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, the Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said the Association formed an integral part of the tourism value chain in the promotion of domestic tourism across the length and breadth of the country.



He noted that feedback from tour guides helped the GTA in taking actions to solve issues on the ground and improve the tourist sites and attractions.



Mr Kusi said training and capacity building were key to the development and career progression of members of the Association and commended the Association for their hard work and efforts during the “Year of Return” and now “Beyond the Return”, in increasing tourism receipts and arrivals.



Mr Ashford Samuel Banibensu, the outgone Chairman, said the Association had achieved goals far beyond its expectation.



He noted some initiatives implemented during his tenure, including a membership drive, training workshops to build competences and professionalism of members, and developing innovative, educative and stimulative programmes.

He expressed appreciation to his executives, saying; “I must recognize and congratulate my most able team of lieutenants for the exemplary professionalism and support”.



The New Chairman, Elvis Wallace Bruce, expressed appreciation to all for the confidence reposed in them and promised to be hardworking to move the Association forward.



He called on the Authority to get rid of charlatans in the system to ensure that all tour guides have their licenses renewed to uphold the Integrity of the organization.



The new executives are Wallace Bruce, Chairman, Samuel Kwashie Ametewee, Vice Chairman, Nana Ama Simpson, Organizing Secretary, Martina Kumi Cobblah, Secretary, Serah Asare, Assistant Secretary, Mariam Yakubu, Treasurer and Forster Nana Yao Gish, Communication and Media Relations.