New freight park constructed at Elubo, improves movement of haulage trucks

Haulage trucks in transit

Source: Zambaga Saminu, Contributor

Statistics indicate that trade volumes along the western border, which connects Ghana to Ivory Coast and neighbouring West African countries, have seen significant improvement in terms of haulage trucks.

"Last year for instance, despite the pandemic, two thousand seven hundred and eighteen (2,718) haulage trucks with cargo such as fresh fruits, cattle, fish, crude oil and mining equipment among others, passed through this border."



"Out of this figure, Eight hundred and fifty-six (856) were loaded with imported goods whilst one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-two (1,862) trucks carried goods bound for export," Madam Stella Wilson, Chairperson of Ghana Shippers Authority Board stated.



She was addressing stakeholders at the commissioning of Elubo Freight Park constructed by the authority to host haulage trucks regularly using the Western Border.



According to Madam Stella Wilson, two thousand, one hundred and eighty -five (2,185) transit trucks traverse it with goods from the Gambia, Guinea Conakry, Guinea -Bissau, Sierra Leone, and La Cote divorce headed for Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameron and vice versa.

To this end, she underscored that the aforementioned statistics go to show that the border is a very busy one, with numbers of trucks crossing on a daily basis.



Under the circumstance, she emphasized that the new freight park would expectedly provide adequate and secure parking space with essential facilities at the disposal of haulage truck drivers and other logistics operators.



"The coming on board of this freight park will also free up the road corridors and enhance the safety of motorists within the border enclave, thus ensuring easy movement to and from the border."



She added, "The Elubo Freight Park is expected to significantly improve transit time at the border and provide relief to hauliers and transit Shippers alike who are very important players in the transit trade value chain."

CUSTOM DIVISION



The Elubo sector commander of Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Joseph Gyan Mensah, explained the important role the Western border continues to play in revenue mobilization.



"And so this is very crucial that this facility is going to help maintain sanity especially among the vehicles usually parking along the shoulder of the road "



He confirmed that apart from Aflao in the Volta Region, no other border in the country rakes in revenue more than the Elubo border, therefore making it an integral part of revenue collection in the country.

JOMORO ASSEMBLY



The District Chief Executive for Jomoro, Louisa Arde, who welcomed stakeholders to the district, assured them of the commitment of the Assembly to jealously protect and maintain the facility.



She charged officials selected as committee members to manage the facility to live above reproach and deliver to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.



NEW FREIGHT PARK

Speaking in an interview, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US Global Company Limited, Nana Mbeah Mienzah (ll) contractor for the project, explained what went into the execution of the facility.



According to him, the new Freight Park sits on two acres of land. Currently has enough space to conveniently allow drivers to park over thirty trucks.



It is also designed, such that trucks would have ample allowance for entering, turning, parking and exiting as they continue to use the Western Border, he noted.



Hygiene, which is essential to the human condition was carefully taken into full consideration in planning this park. That's why the facility can boast of an ultra-modern place of convenience with twenty (20) bathroom stalls, and twenty (20) toilet cubicles. There is also a dormitory where truck drivers can rest, a Mosque for prayers, and six (6)- room office, he added.