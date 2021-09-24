New meter management system for ECG to check power theft launched

Stakeholders at the meter management launch

Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer has launched a Meter Management System (MMS) for the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The MMS is funded from the $308 million Millennium Challenge Corporation’s (MCC) Ghana Power Compact II. It is being implemented under the Compact’s Reduction in Commercial Losses and improvement of revenue collection rates as part of the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround Project (EFOT).



“The Meter Management System (MMS) for the Electricity Company of Ghana will address the issue of power theft by some customers, provide quality real-time data available to assist the company account for electricity purchased and inform ECG about the leakages in the system and how to address them,” Mr Mercer said.

In his delivery in the stead of Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Mr Mercer reiterated that “you can only improve what you can measure. ECG needs an MMS, which is a journey to full smart metering.”



He urged all and sundry to accept the change, pull resources together, and contribute positively towards the project's success.